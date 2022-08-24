FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.73 and last traded at $17.74. 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter.

