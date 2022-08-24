FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.87

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

FTAC Hera Acquisition

Institutional Trading of FTAC Hera Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTAC Hera Acquisition

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Read More

