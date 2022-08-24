Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.30

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.30 and last traded at $47.59, with a volume of 3216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $57.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Further Reading

