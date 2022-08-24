Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.30

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.30 and last traded at $47.59, with a volume of 3216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Fulgent Genetics Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $57.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
