Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Shares Down 2.1%

The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.66 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.14). Approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 371,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.14).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fulham Shore in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.05, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of £74.59 million and a P/E ratio of 1,175.00.

About Fulham Shore

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of September 1, 2021, it operated 20 restaurants under the ‘The Real Greek' name across London and Southern England; and 55 restaurants under the Franco Manca pizzeria brand, primarily in London, also with restaurants in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol, and Exeter.

Featured Stories

