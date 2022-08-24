FWL Investment Management LLC Acquires 27,690 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares during the period. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund comprises approximately 2.1% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 103.0% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 71,787 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 87.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

ISD stock remained flat at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 45,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,307. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

