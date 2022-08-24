FWL Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

FWL Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,972 shares during the period. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure comprises about 3.5% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 308,100 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,141,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,168,000 after purchasing an additional 150,295 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 28.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 537,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 120,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 117,091 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 102,729 shares during the period. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AY shares. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of AY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.03. 9,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,726. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $307.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -1,100.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

