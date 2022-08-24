FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Increased by Analyst

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $13.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.35. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $15.34 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LOW. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

LOW stock opened at $207.47 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.45 and its 200 day moving average is $201.65. The company has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

