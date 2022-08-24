G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) Shares Down 1.6%

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 298,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,004,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

G Medical Innovations Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G Medical Innovations

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in G Medical Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in G Medical Innovations by 143.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 28,730 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in G Medical Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

About G Medical Innovations

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

