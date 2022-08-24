Gains Associates (GAINS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.40 Million

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Gains Associates has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gains Associates coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gains Associates has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $114,684.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gains Associates alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00762446 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016208 BTC.

Gains Associates Profile

Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

Buying and Selling Gains Associates

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gains Associates directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gains Associates should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gains Associates using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gains Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gains Associates and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.