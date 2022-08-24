GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

