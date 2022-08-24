Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 1,000 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Formula One Group alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 300 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Formula One Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $68.29. 571,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,436. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -103.38 and a beta of 1.14. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after buying an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,870 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,237,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.