Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 1,000 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 300 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,562.00.
- On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ FWONK traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $68.29. 571,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,436. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -103.38 and a beta of 1.14. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
FWONK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
