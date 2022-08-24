Gems (GEM) Market Cap Reaches $130,420.42

Gems (GEM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Gems has a market capitalization of $130,420.42 and approximately $23,675.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gems has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,521.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00128891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00080323 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.