Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.

Insider Activity

Generac Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $243.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.88. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

