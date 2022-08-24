General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in General Electric by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after buying an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after purchasing an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $886,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $698,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,320. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

