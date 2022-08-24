Genesis Shards Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $180,056.19 and approximately $12,734.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00766968 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015997 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

