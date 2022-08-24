Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Trading Up 2.1%

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) was up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 43,068 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 27,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Genfit Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

Genfit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.