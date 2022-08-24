GeoDB Market Cap Hits $467,197.75 (GEO)

GeoDB (GEO) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. GeoDB has a market cap of $467,197.75 and $7,149.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded up 89.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,497.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004703 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003811 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00128948 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033543 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076671 BTC.
GeoDB Profile
GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 67,271,419 coins. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling GeoDB
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
