George Kaiser Family Foundation Buys 3,581 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.41. The stock had a trading volume of 47,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,365. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

