George Kaiser Family Foundation Sells 7,126 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,764 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 5.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,146,610. The company has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

