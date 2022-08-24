Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading 9.1% Higher

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 31.00 and last traded at 30.03. 10,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,408,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at 27.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GETY. Citigroup assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Getty Images Stock Up 13.4 %

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

