Goldcoin (GLC) Price Hits $0.0263 on Major Exchanges

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $2,444.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00024595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00263346 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001043 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000928 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

