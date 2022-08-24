Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.63.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
