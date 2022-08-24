Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) Shares Gap Down to $21.99

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.99, but opened at $20.70. Golden Sun Education Group shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 4,868 shares changing hands.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Sun Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Golden Sun Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

