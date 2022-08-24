Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Gores Holdings VIII Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIIXU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 282,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 47,818 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000.

Gores Holdings VIII Company Profile

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

