Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.61

Shares of Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.
Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knitted wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics; and textile products, such as linen and wool.
