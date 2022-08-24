Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

GO stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $431,008.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,622.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $431,008.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,622.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $94,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 557,710 shares of company stock worth $22,350,778. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 210,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 84,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

