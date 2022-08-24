Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Haleon Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of HLN opened at $6.38 on Friday. Haleon has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

