Handy (HANDY) One Day Volume Hits $4.05 Million

Handy (HANDY) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Handy coin can now be purchased for $0.0755 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. Handy has a total market cap of $15.55 million and $4.05 million worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00768659 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00016671 BTC.
Handy Coin Profile
Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io.
Handy Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.