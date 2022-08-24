Harry Jr. Thomasian Acquires 24,500 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian acquired 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $51,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,390 shares in the company, valued at $117,855.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Precigen Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of PGEN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. 636,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. Precigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $455.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 113.59% and a negative return on equity of 108.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Precigen by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 294.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 171,209 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 49.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 382.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 214,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 81.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 488,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 219,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

