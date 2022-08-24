HashBX (HBX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,005.00

HashBX (HBX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, HashBX has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. HashBX has a total market cap of $390,959.81 and $7,005.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashBX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,423.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00128615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00076709 BTC.

About HashBX

HBX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io.

HashBX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.