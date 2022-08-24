Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HE stock opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

