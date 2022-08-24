HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Lowered by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,091 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,719,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $596,396,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,123,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,553,000 after buying an additional 276,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $210.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.81.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

