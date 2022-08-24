Head-To-Head Analysis: Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 26.42% 56.87% 26.48% Magnachip Semiconductor 15.94% 11.34% 8.81%

Risk and Volatility

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 8 17 0 2.68 Magnachip Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Applied Materials and Magnachip Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Applied Materials presently has a consensus price target of $142.62, indicating a potential upside of 41.06%. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.76%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Materials and Magnachip Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $23.06 billion 3.81 $5.89 billion $7.48 13.52 Magnachip Semiconductor $474.23 million 1.15 $56.71 million $1.48 8.21

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Magnachip Semiconductor. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Applied Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, motor drive, and home appliances; and organic light-emitting diode display driver integrated circuits for OLED TVs. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in Korea, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

