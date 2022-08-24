Head-To-Head Review: Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) vs. Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Nephros shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -50.68% -36.62% -31.23% Sensus Healthcare 61.26% 41.49% 33.06%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sensus Healthcare 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nephros and Sensus Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Nephros presently has a consensus target price of $10.63, indicating a potential upside of 637.85%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.51%. Given Nephros’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nephros is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Volatility and Risk

Nephros has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nephros and Sensus Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $10.40 million 1.43 -$4.11 million ($0.55) -2.62 Sensus Healthcare $27.04 million 8.06 $4.12 million $1.51 8.72

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Nephros. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensus Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Nephros on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company also develops and sells real-time water testing systems to provide actionable data on waterborne pathogens; and medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a 2nd generation hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with end stage renal disease. In addition, it offers water filters that improve the taste and odor of water, as well as reduce biofilm, bacteria, and scale build-up in downstream equipment under the Nephros and AETHER brands for the food service, hospitality, convenience store, and health care markets. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc., a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems; and in-office laser rental services. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons and eye shields, ultrasound probe film, and disposable applicator tips to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

