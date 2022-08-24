Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLX. Capital One Financial raised their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

