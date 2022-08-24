Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Gap Up to $88.28

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.28, but opened at $94.97. Heska shares last traded at $93.40, with a volume of 411 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heska to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average is $111.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.21 and a beta of 1.49.
Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.
