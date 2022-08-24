Holley (HLLY) & Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Holley to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Holley and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 2 5 0 2.71 Holley Competitors 415 2095 2875 33 2.47

Holley currently has a consensus price target of $10.11, suggesting a potential upside of 72.84%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 32.09%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Holley is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $692.85 million -$27.14 million 97.50 Holley Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 13.44

This table compares Holley and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Holley’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Holley. Holley is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Holley has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley’s competitors have a beta of 1.63, meaning that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley 1.29% 16.95% 4.72% Holley Competitors -295.26% -5.62% -3.75%

Summary

Holley beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

