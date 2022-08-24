Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,747. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 10.2% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 61.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares during the period. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

