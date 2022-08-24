Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.81

Shares of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38.
About Hopewell Highway Infrastructure
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
