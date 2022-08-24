Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. Piper Sandler raised Horace Mann Educators from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Horace Mann Educators from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

NYSE:HMN opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $42.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.77.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $120,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,109.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

