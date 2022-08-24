Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. Piper Sandler raised Horace Mann Educators from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Horace Mann Educators from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
NYSE:HMN opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $42.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.77.
In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $120,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,109.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000.
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.
