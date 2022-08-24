Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $592,387.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00774862 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016246 BTC.
About Hot Cross
Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom.
Hot Cross Coin Trading
