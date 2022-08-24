H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of H&R Block in a research report issued on Thursday, August 18th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will earn $4.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.47. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

HRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

HRB opened at $46.70 on Monday. H&R Block has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

H&R Block declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,821 shares of company stock worth $4,037,989. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,443,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,982,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 113.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 50,092 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

