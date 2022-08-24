Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases $17,500.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $17,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hudson Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSON traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.05. 6,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,396. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $98.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

