Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Sets New 52-Week High at $239.87

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $239.87 and last traded at $239.33, with a volume of 249257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,363. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,363. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 199,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,059 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.