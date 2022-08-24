HYCON Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,390.00 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $301,116.52 and $23,390.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001401 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00070503 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000090 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYC is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io.

HYCON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

