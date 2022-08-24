i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Shares Down 1.1%

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.69 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.34). 1,795,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,826,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.30 ($0.34).

i3 Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £333.96 million and a PE ratio of 933.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.59.

Get i3 Energy alerts:

i3 Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. i3 Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.