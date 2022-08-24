ImageCoin Hits Market Cap of $28,569.01 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $28,569.01 and $2,044.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00238988 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,014,873 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.