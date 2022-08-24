ImageCoin Market Cap Reaches $33,435.87 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $33,435.87 and approximately $1,791.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00238369 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,015,085 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

