Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 71,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 634,951 shares.The stock last traded at $47.49 and had previously closed at $47.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Imperial Oil Stock Up 4.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
