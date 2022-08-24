Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 71,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 634,951 shares.The stock last traded at $47.49 and had previously closed at $47.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.