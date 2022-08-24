Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.26

Shares of Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and traded as high as $4.34. Information Analysis shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 215,000 shares traded.
Information Analysis Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 million, a P/E ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26.
About Information Analysis
Information Analysis, Inc provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration.
